The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is currently in the top position in the ‘Citizen Feedback’ category of the Swachh Survekshan survey. Remarkably, Visakhapatnam garnered feedback from more than 6,00,000 participants, followed by Indore, with approximately 5,80,000 participants. Following closely is Bhopal, having received feedback from an estimated 536,000 residents.

In AP, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) gathered feedback from about 146,000 participants. Guntur and Ongole also contribute significantly, with 1,28,000 and 9,291 feedback responses, respectively. To obtain this feedback, citizens are encouraged to utilise the ‘Swachhata’ app and other government online platforms. Respondents are presented with a questionnaire inquiring about the regularity of garbage collection and its segregation before disposal. The survey also delves into the maintenance of drainage systems and public restrooms.

Visakhapatnam civic body Additional Commissioner, V Sanyasi Rao, emphasised the pivotal role of Citizen Feedback in the Swachh Survekshan survey. The GVMC is leaving no stone unturned to gather feedback from the largest possible respondent base, he stated. Widespread awareness campaigns have been orchestrated across educational institutions, offices, shopping complexes, and public spaces to promote participation. This year’s feedback performance demonstrates substantial growth compared to the previous year, which saw responses from only 400,000 users. Participants are encouraged to submit their feedback by the deadline of 15 August.

