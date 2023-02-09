The South-Central Railways has announced the short termination of a couple of trains running between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul stating security reasons. The Divisional Manager, AK Tripathi, released a statement announcing the same.

In view of security reasons for the passengers, the following trains running between Visakhapatnam-Kirandul will be short-terminated at Dantewara.

The 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express train leaving Visakhapatnam on 08 February 2023 & 09 February 2023 has been terminated at Dantewara. Similarly, train No. 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express train will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on 09 February 2023 & 10 February 2023 instead of Kirandul.

The 08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train leaving Visakhapatnam on 09 February 2023 & 10 February 2023 will be terminated at Dantewara. Similarly, train No. 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam train will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on 10 February 2023 & 11 February 2023 instead of Kirandul.

The railway officials have taken the above measure due to unstated security reasons on the Visakhapatnam and Kirandul routes. They have requested the passengers to note the above changes and make necessary arrangements for travel.

