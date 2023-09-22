On Thursday, 21 September 2023, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the principal of the central government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya in Visakhapatnam. As per an official release by the CBI, principal Sreenivasa Raja received bribes from the parents of 193 ineligible students into his SBI and UBI accounts via UPI.

The FIR stated that the accused person accepted applications of several students based on fake certificates the parents produced and received several benefits. While 124 ineligible students were admitted with his consent in the 2002-23 academic year, 69 others were admitted in 2021-22.

The CBI detected this series of corrupt practices when it conducted surprise checks at the school earlier this year on 3 May to verify the 2022-23 academic year admissions. It was found that Raja resorted to these malpractices, and the ACB notified the commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Nidhi Pandey. Eventually, an action was taken against the Kendriya Vidyalaya principal in Visakhapatnam, who was arrested on Thursday.

The CBI registered an FIR against Sreenivasa Raja under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 19BB (as amended in 2018). Reputed as one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country, this revelation of corrupt practices at KV comes as a rude shock to many.

