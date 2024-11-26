The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a series of raids on the residences and office of GVMC Zone 2 (Madhurawada) Commissioner P Simhachalam and his relatives on 26 November.

According to reports, the raids were conducted following complaints that the official possesses properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Raids were conducted at six places following a directive by ACB Director-General Atul Singh. The places where the raids were conducted were: a flat at Mithilapuri Colony in Madhurawada of the city, GVMC zone 2 office in Madhurawada, three houses of the relatives of Simhachalam in Srikakulam and a building in Hyderabad.

Officials of ACB from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Kurnool ranges conducted the raids under the supervision of M Rajani, Joint Director of ACB, N Vishnu, additional SP, BVS Nageswara Rao, DSP, and Ramya, DSP.

It is learnt that it has been found in the raids conducted so far that the zonal commissioner of GVMC has properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. According to the ACB officials in Vizag, the GVMC zonal commissioner will be arrested and introduced in court. The raids continued when reports last came in.

