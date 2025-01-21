P Sampath Kumar, Commissioner of the GVMC, has been transferred and posted as the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration.

He was one among the 25 IAS officers transferred in the State. However, no one was appointed in his place. Orders to this effect were issued on 20 January night.

Sampath Kumar, who belongs to the 2016 batch of IAS, took over as the GVMC Commissioner on 23 July last year and his transfer within six months has become a topic for discussion in the official circles in the city.

During his tenure, Sampath Kumar initiated several measures for development of the city. Sampath Kumar tried his best to find a solution to the straightening problem. He was also instrumental in preparing a plan for the total ban of single use plastic in the city.

During his period, the GVMC got several awards for its efficiency. V Abhishek, Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, was also transferred. He was posted as the Project Administrator, Polavaram (RR).

Also read – Fire Breaks Out at Parawada Pharma City, No Casualties Reported

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu