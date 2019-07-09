Visakhapatnam holds its first Spandana programme at the District Collectorate

Listening to the people’s grievances, and acting upon them, is the duty and responsibility of any governing body. It is an integral part of efficient governance. Likewise, The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has established the Spandana – Public grievance programme across the state. The District Collector, Vinay Chand Vaderevu, I.A.S, launched the ‘Spandana’ Programme in Visakhapatnam to address the public grievances in the city recently.

Spandana deals with the immediate needs of the people, and their welfare. Also establishes accountability, right down to the level of the official in charge of each particular issue. The programme is being carried out district-wise with all public related departments and officials being present for taking up the peoples’ issues.

On Monday, Visakhapatnam held its first Spandana- public grievance programme at the District Collectorate. This was held under the supervisory presence of the Visakhapatnam Additional Joint Collector, M. Venkateswara Rao, the District Revenue Officer (DRO), R. Gunayya and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tej Bharat. Additionally, a number of officials, from across the district, were also present at the event.

A total of 454 grievances were registered at the programme. These covered housing, ration cards, land issues, pension requests amongst other grievances. The ‘Dial Your Collector’ exercise, conducted between 10 am to 10:30 am, received nine calls in total. These calls were attended to by the Additional Joint Collector.