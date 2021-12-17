Visakhapatnam District Collector, Dr A. Mallikarjuna IAS, inaugurated the Araku Area Hospital on 16 December 2021. Araku Valley MLA, Chetti Palguna, Additional District Medical and Health Officer; Dr Leela Prasad, the local Tahsildar, the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDO), engineering officials, and the medical officers of the hospital participated in the programme.

Operation theatres have been set up at Paderu District Hospital, Araku Area Hospital, and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Chintapalli. Grants have been sanctioned for all three hospitals. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has appointed nine doctors, of various specialisations, for the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam. It has sanctioned Rs.1.5 crores to the Paderu District Hospital, and Rs.90 lakh for the Araku Area Hospital for the provision of infrastructure and equipment.

On this occasion, Dr A. Mallikarjuna said measures have been taken to boost medical infrastructure in agency areas and that three surgeries would be carried out at the Araku Area Hospital on the day of inauguration.

MLA Chetti Palguna told the people, in and around Araku, to use the facilities provided in the hospital. With these hospitals being set up, the people of Araku Valley, Dumbriguda and Anantagiri Mandal will not need to go to Visakhapatnam for surgeries.

The District Collector also visited the tribal science exhibition, Girijana Vigyana Sambaralu–2021, which was organised at the Talarisinghi Tribal Ashram School in Paderu. Participating as the chief guest, the District Collector said this exhibition would help promote a scientific temper among students. He also garlanded the portraits of B.R.Ambedkar, Alluri Seetharama Raju, and mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Various competitions were organised as part of this exhibition.