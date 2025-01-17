A meeting led by Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad on 16 January 2025 emphasized the urgent need for collective action for the conservation of the marine environment and Olive Ridley Turtle species. The discussion included participation from scientists of the Forest Department, Fisheries Department, Marine Police, Central Fisheries Organizations such as CMFRI, CIFT, MPEDA, FSI, representatives of the Fishing Boat Owners Association, and boat owners.

Harendhira Prasad highlighted the critical role of sea turtles in maintaining marine biodiversity. “Sea turtles are vital to the conservation of the marine environment, and everyone must cooperate to ensure their protection,” he said.

He noted that female Olive Ridley turtles migrate hundreds of miles between November and February to lay eggs along coastal areas. However, a concerning number of dead turtles have been found on shores, often due to entanglement in fishing nets, discarded plastic, and broken nets left in the sea. Nesting sites are also under threat from animals destroying turtle eggs. Without immediate intervention and conservation from authorities in Visakhapatnam, the Olive Ridley turtle population could face a sharp decline, risking extinction.

To address these issues, the Collector urged the use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) in trawl nets, which allow turtles to escape unharmed. He also emphasized the importance of preventing plastic waste from entering the sea. “Every fishing boat should be equipped with dustbins, and waste should be responsibly brought back to shore,” he stated.

The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 strictly prohibits the killing, eating, selling, or transporting of turtles. As an example of proactive conservation, the Odisha government has banned fishing in key sea turtle habitats, such as the Gahirmatha sea area and the confluence zones of the Rushikulya, Devi, and Dharmara rivers, during their nesting and hatching season. The district collector called for similar measures and compliance from fishermen in Vizag and surrounding regions.

Additionally, he addressed concerns regarding the use of bright lights on fishing boats during the season, warning that such practices harm the marine ecosystem and deplete fish stocks, ultimately affecting the livelihood of fishermen.

The meeting also discussed the need to educate fishermen and coastal communities about turtle conservation. Demonstrations of TED equipment and alternative fishing methods will be organized, and awareness programs will focus on protecting nesting sites and discouraging harmful practices.

The Collector called for strict measures to reduce plastic usage, urging fishermen to avoid single-use plastics on boats and in fish markets. “The accumulation of plastic in the sea damages fisheries and impacts livelihoods. Everyone must work together to eliminate single-use plastic,” he added.

