On Tuesday, 20 December 2022, the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police solved a fraudulent case in which a fake SBI officer looted Rs 9.74 lakhs. According to the officials, the cyber crook baited the victim in the name of the e-KYC process and hacked into his bank account.

This incident came to light when the victim, a resident of Seethammadaara, approached the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police. As per the complainant’s statement, the fraudster sent him an SMS that carried the e-KYC registration link. Upon clicking the link, the victim filled out the application with his bank account details and PAN card number as per the instructions in the message.

Also read: Web portal by Vignan students aids Anakapalli Police in recovering 131 lost phones

Moments after filling out the form, the victim received a call from the cybercrook posing as an SBI official. The victim informed the police that the accused had sent him another message with an OTP. Believing the caller to be a genuine SBI employee, the victim provided him with the OTP. Later, he received alerts that a total of Rs 9.74 lakh was debited from his two SBI accounts.

Realising that he was looted, the victim complained to the cyber cops, who immediately initiated action. The police got in touch with the bank officials, traced the accused person’s bank account, and froze it. Later, the officials transferred the stolen amount to the victim’s bank account.

A further investigation to capture the accused in this case is on its course.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.