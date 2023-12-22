In a brazen daylight incident, a masked thief on a motorcycle infiltrated SKS School in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, snatching a gold necklace.

Riding a black Royal Enfield motorcycle, the perpetrator quietly approached the Sai Baba Temple in Pedagadde. Despite the presence of a security guard, the thief went unnoticed, using a lock cutter to seize the gold chai valued at Rs. 1,00,000/- around 11:30 AM. Promptly addressing the alert, the Visakhapatnam crime police registered a case under Cr. No.302/2023 U/s 382 IPC.

IPS officers K. Viranivasarao and D. Gangadharam, alongside Commissioner of Police and DCP Zone-1 & CCS, Mr Imranuval Raju, directed law enforcement efforts. Additional DCP (Crimes) Mr I L Muralikrishnan and his team gathered crucial information leading to the arrest of the suspect, Bhimrashetti Kamal Nath alias Janardhan, on December 20, 2023, within Visakhapatnam city limits. The arrest also yielded the recovery of a significant amount of stolen gold.

Commending their team’s dedication, Visakhapatnam crime police, under Commissioner Dr. Ravishankar IPS, praised the resolution of not just this case but several others across the city. These included snatching incidents at Jami PS, Kothavalasa PS, Denkada PS, Sabbavaram PS limits, Gopalapatnam PS, and Anaparthy PS, as well as thefts at the NAD flyover parking lot and below the NSTL gate. These successful arrests underscore their unwavering commitment to public safety and the prompt resolution of criminal activities.

