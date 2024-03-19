Abhijeeth Paruchuri, a 20-year-old Indian student, was tragically found dead in the United States. His family alleges that he was murdered. Hailing from Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, Abhijeeth was an engineering student at Boston University. His parents, Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi Boruna, reside in Connecticut, United States of America.

According to his family, Abhijeeth is suspected to have been robbed and murdered by unidentified individuals on the university campus on 11 March, 2024. His deceased body was discovered inside a car in a forest. Authorities identified his body by tracking his cell phone signals, following a complaint from his friends.

The Consulate General of India in New York has been closely involved in the case. While the initial investigation has ruled out anything suspicious, deeming there to be no foul play, the consulate has been in direct touch with detectives and has assisted in the documentation and transportation of Abhijeeth’s mortal remains back to India.

The last rites of Abhijeeth Paruchuri were performed in his hometown of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh.

Tragically, this incident adds to a concerning trend: since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least nine deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the US. In fact, at least eight Indian-Americans have been reported dead since the beginning of 2024.