Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has shown humanity by getting shifted accident victims by his convoy to the hospital. Several persons were injured in a road accident near Arilova on 2 July. The CP, who was passing by, noticed it, stopped his vehicle, and directed his staff to shift the victims to the hospital. To ensure better treatment for the accident victims, the CP directed a CI to visit KGH in Visakhapatnam to ensure better medical aid to the victims.

Earlier, the CP launched a programme ‘Mukha Mukhi’ to interact with the people to know their problems personally. During the programme, several residents complained about nuisance being created by miscreants due to poor lighting in their colonies. They also brought to his notice the flourishing ganja smuggling in their area.

Responding to their complaints, the CP assured them of improving the lighting facility by talking to the GVMC authorities.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.