Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take a decision on utilisation of the buildings constructed at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, according to Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. He was speaking after visiting the waste-to-energy plant near the Kapuluppada dumping yard on 27 August. The Minister, who inspected the project, said that this was the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.

The idea of the Chief Minister was to take up similar projects in all the 13 combined districts of the State, said the Minister. Besides the Visakhapatnam plant with a capacity of 1,500 tonnes, another plant with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes in Guntur was in operation in the State, according to the Minister.

“Though the dumping yards are located amid huge buildings in China and Japan, no foul smell emanates from the area. But in Visakhapatnam, surrounding areas of the yard are stinky,” observed the Minister. “We will solve it,” added Narayana. Under the YSRCP regime, all systems were ruined. Neither Ministers nor the MLAs visited the dumping yard in the last five years, he alleged.

As the funds of Rs 454 crore released to the State in the first instalment of the 15th Finance Commission were not spent on the municipalities, the second instalment of Rs 300 crore was not released. “We are trying to get maximum funds from the Central government,” he said.

On Anna Canteens, the Minister pointed out that 202 buildings out of 203 were ready. The government revived 100 canteens on 15 August and would reopen another 75 on 13 September. The Minister also said the problem of sand shortage would be solved by 15 October. The government would also take action on the buildings constructed on encroached lands, the Minister warned.

Alongside taking a decision on the Rushikonda buildings in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister prepared a plan to develop all districts equally, he said. Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao accompanied the Minister.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu