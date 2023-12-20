Visakhapatnam City Police crack attempted murder case ADJ II Court in Visakhapatnam, led by Judge Shri M Venkataramana Garu, has issued a pivotal verdict in the attempted murder of M Santhosh Kumar. The accused, Kesham Satish alias Boggulu Suri, was found guilty after a rigorous trial related to Cr. No 06/2019 vide SC No 92/2020 U/S 307 IPC.

The Visakhapatnam court has given a verdict of 5-year imprisonment in the attempted murder case and imposed a fine of 5000 on the convict. The incident occurred on January 5 at approximately 8:00 pm when Mr M Santhosh Kumar was discovered severely injured in KGH Hospital, a victim of a brutal knife attack. With a history that included spending time in a juvenile home due to previous thefts, Mr. Santhosh Kumar lived with his mother in a coconut grove. His mother acted swiftly, filing a complaint with the II Town Police Station, leading to the identification and registration of the case. The court’s attempted murder verdict underscores the gravity of the crime and the meticulous legal proceedings that unravelled the truth.

Special acknowledgment is extended to P. P. Paparao for his outstanding efforts in securing a conviction. Sub-Inspector Mr E. Malleswara Rao is recognized for his commendable progress in tracing the case. The city police officers, along with the leadership of City Police Commissioner Dr A Ravi Shankar, I P S, are applauded for their unwavering dedication to justice.

