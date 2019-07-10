Visakhapatnam city likely to get 60 electric buses soon

The APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation) officials have been putting in efforts towards adding 60 electric buses to their fleet in Visakhapatnam. Out of the 100 new BS4 buses that will be arriving in Visakhapatnam, 60 of them are likely to be electric buses. Working towards the same, the officials have even visited Delhi recently to meet the concerned authorities.

It may be noted that about 140 BS4 buses have been brought to Visakhapatnam over the past few months. An eco-friendly alternative to the conventional buses, the BS4s come with zero emissions and help a great deal in controlling the air pollution levels in the city.

Apart from setting the stage for running these buses in the city, the officials have also provided special training to mechanics and drivers. While as many as 400 personnel have already been trained in this regard, 60 more people were educated in the past week. The personnel in the entire region are likely to be trained in the coming two weeks.

It is being touted that the BRTS corridors in the city will be the ideal routes to operate these electric buses on. Reportedly, an electric bus is likely to cost around 2-2.5 crores. The details regarding the number of seats, the engine, and charging stations are yet to be known completely.