On Wednesday, 16 November 2022, the Visakhapatnam Police recorded a case in which a farmer was kidnapped and brutally beaten up by a family over a petty argument in Bheemili. The locals found the victim, K Surendra (27), injured and unconscious last morning near Erramatti Dibbalu and rushed him to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. As per the victim’s statement, a family, with whom he had argued over trespassing on his farm, kidnapped him on Monday and tied him up in a car for 36 hours.

On 14 November, Surendra, a local of JV Agraharam in Bheemili, and his friend visited the former’s cashew plantation and found a tourist family consuming alcohol. When Surendra asked them to leave, they attacked him and his friend with sticks. After a heated argument, the attackers tied up the victim’s hands and legs and dumped him in the car trunk while the other person escaped. The attackers allegedly tortured Surendra in the car for 36 hours before sacking him and leaving him near the Erramatti Dibbalu on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bheemili Police, the family, in turn, complained about Surendra on Tuesday regarding his harsh behaviour. They stated to the police that he acted abusively when they visited his cashew plantation. Later that day, Surendra’s wife raised a missing complaint and narrated the incident at Erramatti Dibbalu the previous day to the Visakhapatnam Police.

Upon finding him unconscious, the locals shifted him to a nearby hospital and later to KGH, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The Visakhapatnam Police have initiated an investigation to track the persons who kidnapped the farmer from Bheemili.

