Visakhapatnam Job Fair: APSSDC to conduct skill connect drive in city

Job Fair in Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will conduct a skill connect drive at Dr. VS Krishna Government Degree College, Visakhapatnam on 19 October.

As per a notification released by the APSSDC, candidates with a specialization in either Information Technology or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication are eligible for the role of Software Trainee. Candidates who graduated from a recognised university with sound knowledge of MS Office Tools are eligible for the role of IT Business Development Executive. On the other hand, graduates who are well equipped with coding can apply for the position of Application Developer while those with a degree and a driving license can apply for the role of Team Lead and Field Sales Executive.

The candidates can register for the job fair in Visakhapatnam by visiting the official website of APSSDC. Furthermore, the candidates are also required to download the admit card from the website. The admit card, along with certificates of qualifying examination, photocopies of their Aadhar card and updated resume are required to be submitted at the Skill Connect Drive. The selected candidates will be posted in Visakhapatnam with monthly salary varying from Rs 11,000/- to Rs 30,000/- depending on the hiring company.

Drive date: 19 October

Timings: 9 AM to 5 PM

Venue: DR VS Krishna Government Degree College, Maddilapalem, HB colony road