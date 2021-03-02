Post the Covid-19 lockdown, the nation is slowly opening up its airways to the public after a long haul. With the increased frequency of flights, Visakhapatnam airport has been witnessing a drastic increase in passenger traffic over the past couple of months.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), approximately 1.65 lakh passengers flew in and out of Vizag in December 2020 and about 1.76 lakh individuals availed themselves the AAI services in January 2021, locally. The travellers were accommodated within 1,633 and 1,441 domestic flights in January 2021 and December 2020 respectively. While no international flights flew from Visakhapatnam in January, 6 flights carried 91 passengers across Indian borders in December. The airport authorities also assured that the airport has been adhering to all health and safety guidelines.

“Owing to the strict health and safety protocol being carried out at Visakhapatnam airport, we have seen a significant decrease in the COVID-19 positive cases recorded. With the number of cases being reported over the past couple of months being close to zero, we expect to increase connectivity to various other airports from Visakhapatnam,” Visakhapatnam Airport Director, Raja Kishore, informed Yo! Vizag.

Ever since the commencement of air travel on 25 May 2020, there has been an exponential rise in domestic passenger traffic at Visakhapatnam airport, akin to the trend across the nation. As per sources, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed that 2,353 domestic flights flew on 28 February 2021 alone carrying 3.13 lakh passengers across the nation.

Considering national statistics, the international passengers’ traffic and domestic passengers have decreased by 87.9% and 68.4% respectively. This resulted in an overall decrease of 72.3% in total passenger traffic during the period (April- January) 2020-21 as compared to (April – January) 2019-20.

To recall, owing to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, the domestic flight services in India were temporarily halted from midnight of 24 March 2020.