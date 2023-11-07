While the runway resurfacing works are about to commence, the Visakhapatnam International Airport authorities announced an array of development works worth 20 crores. According to Visakhapatnam Airport Director S Raja Reddy, the officials plan to expand the 3-lane airport entrance road to seven lanes to ease the vehicular flow. Further, he also briefed about the canopy extension up to the car parking area.

He expressed that these development works are to attract more airline operations to the Visakhapatnam Airport. The airport director disclosed that the tenders for this project would be rolled out in December, and the works would commence in February 2024.

Currently, the entrance road connecting the national highway and the Visakhapatnam Airport has three lanes. These developmental works aim to expand it to seven lanes to ensure that vehicles moving in and out of the airport have dedicated passageways. It is known that the canopy on the terminal building covers the waiting area. Raja Reddy revealed that this canopy would be extended sideways, covering the parking area.

Recently, many airline operators cancelled their night flight schedule from the Visakhapatnam Airport due to the runway resurfacing works commencing on 15 November 2023.

