Rain or shine, day or night, this woman lives on the roadside, homeless round the clock, near the PF office at Marripalem VUDA Layout in Visakhapatnam. Apparently, in a disturbed state, she has been languishing in the place for the past couple of months, and efforts of the people in the area to get her shifted have come a cropper.

Looking ruffled, the woman, aged around 50, interestingly takes food from a particular person who runs a tiffin stall nearby and does not accept anything from anyone else. If somebody offers food or money, she beats them with a stick she always keeps with her and abuses them in foul language.

According to people in the area, the woman was a resident of Chakaliveedhi of the nearby area and deserted by kin, including her husband. Allegedly being cheated by those close to her, she lost all her property and mental health.

Though some people have tried to get her shifted to the Hospital for Mental Care, none have come forward to sign the relevant papers and own the responsibility. Though some of her relatives, following a request by the locals, have asked her to stay with them, she says ‘no’ firmly and shouts at them.

It is high time the authorities concerned took up the issue of the homeless woman in the Marripalem VUDA Layout and shifted her to one of the shelter homes run by the Visakhapatnam civic body before her plight turned from bad to worse.

