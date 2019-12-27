City gears up for Visakha Utsav 2019

Vizag is all set for yet another edition of Visakha Utsav. The two-day annual fete will be commencing on 28 December, with a variety of events, at RK Beach and YSR Central Park. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate Visakha Utsav 2019 around 6 PM on Saturday in Vizag.

The opening ceremony at RK Beach will be marked with folkstyle and classical dance programmes, which will be followed by a laser show. The first day of Visakha Utsav 2019 will witness electrifying performances by music director Devi Sri Prasad and singer Anudeep in Vizag. Actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Ravi Teja will also attend the inauguration of the carnival.

Stepping up the carnival, the following day will be lined up with events including a hoverboard dance number by ‘Aata’ Sandeep, live band music and an archery show. Music director S Thaman too, along with his band, is expected to thrill the audience. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will be presiding as the Chief Guest for the valedictory event, on Sunday. Additionally, a flower-show, photo and art exhibitions will be organised at YSR Central Park over the two days.

Ahead of the commencement of Visakha Utsav, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), along with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana and officials from other departments, visited RK Beach on Wednesday. During the visit, the bureaucrats reviewed ongoing arrangements for the stage, seating, public gallery, lighting and sound system. The Collector directed the concerned officials to provide basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water to the visitors. He further instructed the Discom authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity over the two days.