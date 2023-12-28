The Medical collective of Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH), a 160-bed hospital of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, celebrated its 32nd Formation Day on December 27, 2023, in the Main Conference Hall of VSGH.

Shri Arun Kanti Bagchi, Director (Projects) & I/c Director (Opern), RINL, was the Chief Guest, and Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director & Professor, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India), Visakhapatnam, was the Guest of Honour.

In his speech, Shri AK Bagchi appreciated the comprehensive healthcare services provided by VSGH under the leadership of Dr. Prakash Kudur, Chief General Manager (Medical & Health Service). He highlighted the convenience for employees and their families to receive care within reach in Ukkunagaram Township, eliminating the need for time-consuming and expensive city travel. He called the township facilities a “goldmine” and encouraged everyone to work for the betterment of the company. Shri Bagchi also commended VSGH’s medical administrative reforms implemented over the past 2-3 years, resulting in cost savings reflected in the decreasing annual budget utilization of the Medical Department.

Shri AK Bagchi presented the Dr Kuppachi Krishna Murthy Gold Medal for the best Doctor to Dr M Sujana, Senior Divisional Medical Officer, VSGH, and another Gold Medal for the best nurse to Ms Annapurna, Deputy Manager (Nursing), VSGH.

Dr Nandigam Santhosh, Consultant (Nuclear Medicine & PET CT), M/s. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Visakhapatnam, delivered a talk during the event.

VSGH continues to expand its reach, having treated over 5.42 lakh patients (OP&IP) in the 2022-23 financial year. Additionally, 985 minor and major surgeries were performed at the hospital. Around 3800 patients (employees, dependents, and CISF personnel) received super speciality treatment at RINL’s empanelled hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Vellore, and Vijayawada.

Dr. K.H. Prakash, CGM (M&HS) & Head of Department (HOD) Medical Department, outlined initiatives taken in his welcome address to improve medical and health services and infrastructure. He expressed gratitude to the doctors and paramedical staff of Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) for their committed service in providing the best possible care to patients.

Other dignitaries present during the Formation Day function included Dr. A.P. Naveen Kumar, GM (Gen. Med), Dr. J.N. Sarangi, GM (Pediatrics) & I/c-Medical Administration, other senior Doctors & Specialists, Para-medical staff, and Medical Committee Members.

