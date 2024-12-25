Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Anand Kumar, who recently resigned from the YSRCP, joined the BJP in the presence of party State president D. Purandeswari at the party office in Vijayawada on 25 December.

Along with Adari Anand Kumar, his sister and Yellamanchili Municipal Chairperson Rama Kumari and all the directors of Visakha Dairy, numbering 12, also joined the BJP.

Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle BJP district presidents were also present.

Anand Kumar, who was born in Yellamanchili of Anakapalle district in 1976, entered politics by joining the TDP and contested elections in 2019 from Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency on the TDP ticket. But, he was defeated by Satyavthi of YSRCP.

Later, he joined the YSRCP and unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency in 2024 elections. Sitting MLA Ganababu won the seat by trouncing Anand Kumar by a huge margin of 35,154 votes. After the elections, he was keeping away from party activities.

During the YSRCP regime, Anand Kumar was nominated to the post of Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Corporation in 2023.

Anand Kumar is the son of Visakha Dairy founder Adari Tulasi Rao.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu