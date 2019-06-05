Continuing with the spree of reshuffling bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has appointed a new Collector for Visakhapatnam. Vadarevu Vinay Chand, a 2008-batch IAS officer, will soon be taking charge as the District Collector of Visakhapatnam while Katamneni Bhaskar, who has been serving the post over the past 4 months, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Bhaskar, who had worked in West Godavari district for over 4 years, took charge as Visakhapatnam Collector on 21 January this year.

The other IAS officers who were assigned new roles in the state government include Peeyush Kumar, M Girija Shankar, Kantilal Dande and J Murali among others. On the other hand, Collectors of several districts in the state were assigned new roles as well. The officers include Shamyul Anand (Guntur Collector), P Bhasker (Prakasam Collector), D.Muralidhar Reddy (East Godavari Collector), MV Sheshagiri Babu (Nellore Collector), S Satyanarayana (Anantapur Collector), Mutyala Raju ( West Godavari Collector), Veera Pandyan (Kurnool Collector), and Narayan Bharat Gupta (Chittoor Collector).

About the district’s new Collector

Vinay Chand turned to Civil Services after working for three years in the United States. After being trained for a year in Warangal, Mr. Chand was posted as the Sub-Collector at Kandukur in Prakasam district. He then held posts in Chittoor district before serving as the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) at Paderu in Visakhapatnam for about 15 months. Eventually, Vinay Chand worked as the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Commissioner and Prakasam District Collector before receiving his latest posting as the Visakhapatnam Collector. It may be noted that this will be marking his second stint the district.