The Victory Flame of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was brought by INS Sumitra on behalf of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) from Port Blair to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Victory Flame will be formally inducted by the Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mekathoti Sucharitha on 3 September 2021 in a ceremony at Victory At Sea Memorial, Beach Road. The event will take place in the presence of AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh and naval veterans who participated in the 1971 war. Naval Officers and officials of the Andhra Pradesh government will also participate in the commemorative event.

The AP Home Minister will also interact with the war veterans on the solemn occasion. Further, the Victory Flame will travel to various schools in Visakhapatnam to inspire young minds. Subsequently, the Victory Flame will be transiting to Hyderabad with Swarnim Vijay Varsh activities at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Nalgonda.

The year 2021 is being observed as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The celebration was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by lighting four Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, or Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at National War Memorial, New Delhi on 16 December 2020. The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country to spread the message of India’s victory to the remotest areas and shores of the country and retell the stories of the sacrifices of our war heroes. The four Victory Flames will converge back at New Delhi on 16 December 2021.