Vice President Venkaiah Naidu scheduled to visit Vizag on 28 August

Marking his second visit to Vizag in three months’ time, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to arrive in the city on 28 August. On his upcoming visit, the Vice President, after landing in Vizag by a special flight from Vijayawada, is slated to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) near NAD Junction in the city. Following this, the senior politician is expected to move to the Sagar Nagar residence.

Reportedly, on 29 August, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to visit the SAMEER project at the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), at Gambheeram. Subsequently, he will proceed to the airport to leave Vizag for Hyderabad around 11:50 am.

Mr. Naidu had earlier visited Vizag in June when he took part in the Industry-Academia meet at Andhra University. He had also presided as the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony of the death centenary of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam. The programme was jointly organised by Andhra University and Mosaic Sahitya Sanstha.