On Sunday morning, 6 August 2023, the RK Beach Road came alive with an event that radiated energy, culture, and a sense of unity. The Handloom Saree Walk, organised by The Spirit of Vizag society, was a remarkable spectacle that witnessed the participation of 10,000 women draped in handloom sarees. This event not only celebrated the spirit of womanhood but also carried a dual agenda of promoting a healthy lifestyle and showcasing the rich tradition of handlooms in the country.

The event was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam Mayor, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumar, and renowned weightlifter, Karanam Malleswari. The participants, adorned in vibrant handloom sarees, embarked on a collective walk that symbolised unity and empowerment. The event aimed to encourage women to lead healthy lives, celebrating their vitality and strength.

Moreover, the Handloom Saree Walk in Vizag was also a proud platform to exhibit the beauty of Indian handlooms. As the women gracefully walked along the beach road, their handloom sarees told stories of tradition and heritage, showcasing the artistic mastery of weavers across the country.

Adding a touch of rhythm to the event, a dynamic dancing session and lively Zumba sessions were held near the stage, filling the air with joyous melodies and enthusiastic moves. These activities not only enhanced the spirit of the event but also emphasized the importance of physical well-being and staying active.

