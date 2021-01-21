In the current times, lifestyle change is prominent with people becoming aware of sustainable and eco-friendly living. Vizagites are no exception. With practices ranging from starting their own terrace garden, organic farming, to going vegan, people of the city have decided to take a step towards healthy and environment-friendly living. Keeping this in mind, the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) women’s wing is set to host Natural Living Expo ‘21 in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to Yo!, Anjali Dange, VCCI Women’s Wing member and Founder of Starlite Nutrition & Wellness Centre, Vizag, shared that the event has been designed to provide a platform for all entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh and to promote the businesses that observe natural and healthy living. The expo will be held at Hotel Palm Beach, Visakhapatnam, on 31 January 2021. According to the organisers, as many as 30 stalls, ranging from lifestyle and food will be featured at the event. The products include fresh produce, organic groceries, natural skincare, organic kids wear, healthy meals, kitchenware, natural cleaners, plants, composting products among others which come in biodegradable containers.

Incorporated in 1931, the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce was instituted by a group of businessmen in the city. The chamber’s main objective is to understand the problems of the business community and work out effective solutions in coordination with the state and central government to foster the industrial growth and social wellbeing of Visakhapatnam along with other districts of Andhra Pradesh. During 1931, there were nine committee members. Over the past few decades, the count has increased to 14. The managing committee meets every month to discuss the current trends and promote networking, seminars, international trade fairs, and workshops in the city.

Date: 31 January 2021

Time: From 8 AM onwards

Where: Hotel Palm Beach, Near VMRDA Park