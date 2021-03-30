Bringing cheers to scores of Pawan Kalyan’s fans across the globe, the makers of Vakeel Saab released the film’s trailer on Monday. Marking the actor’s return to cinema after three years, the trailer of the film was released amid much hype and frenzy. Making the occasion all the more special for Mr Kalyan’s followers, the trailer was even screened in select theatres across the Telugu states. In Vizag, the trailer of Vakeel Saab was screened at Sangam Sarat theatre. As expected, a large number of fans thronged the theatre to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor on the big screen and filled the premises with celebrations.

However, an untoward incident marred the trailer release of Vakeel Saab at the popular theatre in Vizag. Reportedly, with thousands of fans trying to enter the theatre, the management closed a few glass doors at the entrance to avoid overcrowding. The effort proved futile with fervent fans barging ahead, breaking the glass doors open, and causing a stampede-like situation. The incident is known to have caused injuries to the theatre staff and also a few fans. The police said that there were no serious injuries reported and the situation was brought under control.

Coming as the official remake of the Hindi film Pink, Vakeel Saab is among the highly-anticipated Telugu films releasing this year. Written and directed by Sriram Venu, produced by Raju and Shirish, and being presented by Boney Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the screens across the globe on 9 April.

The recently released trailer of Vakeel Saab, which has clocked over 13 million views within a day, shows Pawan Kalyan in the role of a powerful advocate seen fighting for the cause of three women.

Watch Vakeel Saab Trailer Here: