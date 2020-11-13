OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar have been leading the space of creating Indian original shows and movies for quite some time now. Stepping up the game, Zee5, Aha, and other Indian streaming platforms too are lining up with an impressive array of promising original shows and movies from the genres of crime, drama, thriller, and comedy. As we are about to enter the third week of November, here is the list of upcoming releases on Zee5 this month.

List of upcoming Zee5 releases this November:

#1 Bicchoo Ka Khel

Divyenndu Sharma, who is currently basking in the success of Mirzapur season 2, is all set to come back with this web series. Set in Banaras, the story revolves around a son who kickstarts a deadly revenge game after his father is found murdered. The crime thriller also features Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, and Satyajit Sharma among others. This one is surely on our list of upcoming releases to look forward to on Zee5.

Streaming from: 18 November

#2 Raat Baaki Hai

Directed by Avinash Das, Raat Baaki Hai features Rahul Dev, Anuup Sonii, and Paoli Dam in lead roles. Based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunj 1990, the show follows the tale of two estranged lovers who run into each other after 12 years in Rajasthan. The plot takes a turn as they unravel some startling secrets about each other, including the fact that one of them could be a suspect in a murder case.

Streaming from: 20 November

#3 Dark 7 White

This political mystery brings back Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, who were previously cast opposite each other in TVF’s Permanent Roommates. Vyas plays a young Chief Minister who is assassinated in broad daylight. His murder leaves behind a trail of suspects, who were at one point his closest aids. Determined to solve the mystery, DCP Abhimanyu (played by Jatin Sarna) steps up to uncover the case.

Streaming from: 24 November

#4 Naxalbari

Another series that is eagerly awaited among the upcoming releases on Zee5 is Naxalbhari. Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dutta, Sreejita Dey, Aamir Ali, and Satyadeep Mishra, Naxalbari is an eight-episode crime thriller. The series covers the journey of a cop who along with his team races against time and puts forward a strong fight to stop a Naxal uprising in Gadchiroli. Packed with intense action sequences, the show seems promising from the looks of the trailer.

Streaming from: 28 November