Union Minister Sadananda Gowda urged to establish NIPER in Vizag

Daggubati Purandeswari and O Naresh Kumar of Vizag Development Council (VDC) met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda and requested him to establish National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Vizag.

NIPER was sanctioned to Vizag by the late Ananth Kumar, who announced the same at the CII Partnership Summit in the city in 2016. However, due to the lack of coordination and the demise of Ananth Kumar, the matter has been put on hold, an official communique noted. It further added that the State Government had identified land in Sabbavaram for the same on the follow up of the then Visakhapatnam MP K Hari Babu.

Responding to the request, it is known that Sadananda Gowda said that he would certainly approve the same of the State Government sends a request letter with land sanction details. In this regard, VDC requested the State Government to send the request letter to the Minister and facilitate the establishment of NIPER, which would bolster the image of Vizag as a pharma hub.

About NIPER

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is the first national level institute in pharmaceutical sciences with a proclaimed objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences. The Central Government had declared NIPER as an ‘Institute of National Importance’. It is an autonomous body set up under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The Institute is conceived to provide leadership in pharmaceutical sciences and related areas not only within the country but also to the countries in South East Asia, South Asia, and Africa. NIPER is a member of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.