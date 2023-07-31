Several trains have been cancelled as safety works are in progress in the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway. According to a press note issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi, the following Visakhapatnam-bound trains have been cancelled from 31 July to 6 August 2023.

Train number 17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatam passenger special and train number 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada passenger special have been cancelled. The trains 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam passenger special and 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special have been cancelled. Train numbers 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express and 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express have been cancelled.

Tripathi has requested passengers to note the changes and plan accordingly.

GVL meets DRM

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao, recently appointed as the East Coast Railway Users Consultative Committee member, has met DRM Sourabh Prasad and other railway officials and discussed various issues related to the division. He brought the issues being faced by travellers to the notice of the DRM. Narasimha Rao sought an increase of general coaches for trains originating from Visakhapatnam.

Seeking regularisation of the trains being run from Vizag to Bengaluru and Varanasi, the MP said he would pursue the matter if proposals were sent to the railway board. He also discussed the progress of works to modernise Duvvada, Simhachalam and Kothavalasa railway stations with Rs 70 crore sanctioned under the Amrut Bharat scheme.

Progress of works taken up for the development of Visakhapatnam Railway Station with Rs 450 crore has also come up for discussion during their meeting. The DRM has assured Narasimha Rao of looking into all the issues he raised and addressing the same.

