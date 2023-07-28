On Thursday, 27 July 2023, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced domestic air tour packages from Visakhapatnam to various tourist destinations. IRCTC Joint General Manager Kranti P Sawarkar along with IRCTC officials Sanghamitra Roul and B Chandramohan released a brochure on the air tour packages.

The air packages include Tirupati Balaji Darshanam, South India temple tour, Chardham Yatra, Kerala air package, Goa air package, and Sikkim, Gangtok, Darjeeling and Kalimpong air package tour. These packages would be economical, with accommodation in 3-star and 4-star hotels on a twin/triple-sharing basis.

IRCTC is also operating rail tour packages to various destinations including a ‘Weekend trip to Tirumala darshan’ from Visakhapatnam every Friday. The three-night/four-day tour covers Tirumala, Tiruchanur, Kanipakam, Srikalahasti and Srinivasa Mangapuram. Bookings can be done by calling on the toll-free number 8287932227 or 8287932318. Tourists can also log on to the website www.irctctourism.com for more details.

