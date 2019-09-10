Two tragic deaths echo steady rise of suicides in Visakhapatnam

In Visakhapatnam, a place known for its peace and serenity, two suicides were reported within three days. Reportedly, a 35-year-old man in Visakhapatnam hung himself from a ceiling fan on Sunday. The deceased P Shiva, was residing near the Kommadi Junction, with his family.

According to sources, Shiva had locked himself in a room, while his wife was in another part of the house. His wife grew suspicious when the door wasn’t answered. Upon forcing the door open, Shiva was found lifeless. The dead body was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for autopsy. A case was registered at the PM Palem Police Station. The police are investigating the reasons behind the suicide.

In another incident, a young woman, hailing from Rolugunta village in Visakhapatnam District had committed suicide. Going into the details, on 7 September, her parents told her to marry her uncle. However, she refused the match. That night, she had gone to watch the Ganesh procession in the village, but never returned. On the next day, the woman’s corpse was retrieved from one of the nearby wells, in the locality. After receiving a complaint, an official case was registered by the deceased’s family.

Ironically, these suicides have occurred just before World Suicide Prevention Day which falls on 10 September annually. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) globally someone loses their life, to suicide, every 40 seconds The WHO has launched a ‘40 seconds of action’ campaign, to raise awareness, of the significance of suicide being a public health problem.