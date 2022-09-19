In two separate road accidents reported on Sunday, three people from Visakhapatnam have lost their lives, while ten others have been reported to have suffered grievous injuries.

In one of the two road accidents reported in Visakhapatnam, a 26-year-old boy died, while two others were severely injured in a bike accident. According to the police, three youths were speeding on a two-wheeler and allegedly hit a tree at Steel Plant Main Road on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as K Abhilash (26), a resident of Steel Pant.

According to Steel Plant Police Station Inspector of Traffic G Umamaheswar Rao, the rider who lost his life must have lost control of his vehicle due to high speed. He also assured that the road was wide and clear with proper illumination. The cop said they are yet to ascertain if the rider and the fellow passengers were in an inebriated state. While Abhilash lost his life on the spot, the other two were shifted to the King George Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

In the other incident reported yesterday, a mother and her son lost their lives while eight others suffered injuries when their car overturned after colliding with a road divider on NH16 at Aliguntapalem Crossroads near Kavali town on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bongarala Venu and Uday Kiran. According to the police, the family of ten were returning to Visakhapatnam from Tirumala after a tonsure ceremony. The family had breakfast at Nellore, from where Uday took over the wheel. According to reports, the speeding car which hit the divider fell 40 meters away. Venu and his mother died on the spot, and all the other family members were shifted to a Government hospital in Kavali for treatment. A case has been booked, and the investigation is on.

