On Saturday, the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Ch Srikanth, informed that 35 rowdy sheeters have been arrested by a joint team formed by the Anti-Gunda Squad and Anti-Narcotic Squad. These men were said to be involved in ganja trade, drug sales to youth, extortion, and interstate smuggling. The arrested men also included many from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The Anti-Narcotic Drugs Team will be aiding the city police to carry out a further investigation into the cases.

Commissioner Ch Srikanth informed that the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases were booked against the 35 men. Further, he added that the Anti-Narcotic team, in collaboration with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), has carried out the arrests and seized huge quantities of ganja. He shared that the city police will also pay special focus to synthetic drug imports from Goa, Hyderabad, and other cities.

The commissioner appealed to the parents to approach the Marpu counselling centre should they find their children falling victim to drug addiction. He added that the Visakhapatnam City Police have been working with various NGOs to conduct the de-addiction program. Also, he directed the Anti-Gunda Squad to employ informers in the city to gather information regarding the ganja trade, money extortion, and other crimes in Visakhapatnam City.

