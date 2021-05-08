Last updated 4 seconds ago

The second wave of Covid-19 has led to a drive of panic. Partial lockdowns and curfews have forced people into their homes again. There’s a rush of passengers to return back to their homes. Therefore to reduce the burden of people, the Railways has decided to run new special trains through Visakhapatnam.

Here is a list of two special one-way trains with a stoppage at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Agartala to Thiruvananthapuram (Train No. 05696)

The summer special train from Agartala to Thiruvananthapuram will leave Agartala at 5:30 PM on 12 May 2021. The train will reach Visakhapatnam two days later on 14 May 2021 at 2:55 PM and depart at 3:15 PM. It will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8:45 PM on 15 May 2021. The one way running special trains will also be stopping at Bhadrak, Palasa. The East Coast Railway Train will be composed of one Third AC, eight Sleeper class coaches, ten Second class coaches and two Luggage/disabled including brake vans. This train, much like all the other special trains passing through Visakhapatnam, will have a 20-minute stoppage at the railway station.

MYSURU– DANAPUR SUMMER SPECIAL EXPRESS (Train No 07312)

The Mysuru – Danapur Summer Special Express would be running from Mysuru at 11 AM on 11 May 2021 Tuesday and will reach Danapur at 8:45 PM on 13 May 2021, Thursday. This one-way special train will halt at Visakhapatnam on 12 May 2021 at 7:55 PM and will depart at 8:15 PM. Additional stoppages will also be made at Khurda Road and Bhadrak. The train will be composed of twenty-three coaches, having thirteen Sleeper coaches, eight Second class coaches and two Second class luggage coaches including brake vans.

All the passengers travelling on these new special trains through Visakhapatnam are being requested to practice the Covid-19 practices on their train journey. They are being encouraged to wear masks, sanitise their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.