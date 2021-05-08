Last updated 33 mins ago

Mari Selvaraj takes a deep plunge into the existing marginalisation with his movie Karnan. After his successful debut Pariyerum Perumal, Selvaraj collaborated with Dhanush for Karnan. The story deals in-depth with the social evils that have been long rooted in our society. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, Karnan is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Karnan is pragmatic in nature, it doesn’t fear showing the harsh reality of the village in which the story takes place. The movie deals with the deep-rooted ancient problem with casteism in India and how it takes a toll on the have-nots. Apart from a great concept, the movie is a visual treat for the viewers. Theni Eswar’s cinematography works wonders on screen. The story was vaguely inspired by the 1995 Kodiyakunlam Caste Violence.

It initially had a theatrical release on 9 April 2021 under the imposition of 50% seating capacity in theatres by the Tamil Nadu Government. The movie was inflicted with backlashes too due to its historical inaccuracies and the topic it deals with. Controversies sparked on Karnan for its title and the context of the movie, with bans and arrests also being demanded by some.

Despite the long fights with the backlashes, Karnan got the green light for its release. It was well-received by the audience and the critics as well. Dhanush’s performance was highly celebrated amongst the audience. The fact that the presence of Dhanush didn’t dilute the movie’s take on casteism shows the actor’s dedication.

Apart from Dhanush the movie also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, and Gouri G. The OTT rights of Karnan have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, with the Dhanush action drama is all set to release on 14 May 2021 on Amazon Prime. Grab your calendars and mark the date.