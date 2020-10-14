The Visakhapatnam police arrested two people for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Vizag. On Tuesday, Visakhapatnam DCP (Crime), V Suresh Babu held a press conference at the Police Commissionerate, revealing the details of the investigation.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Ramoju Manindra (24) of Chinagantyada and Upparavalli Swamy (28) of Kurmannapalem, are working as carpenters. On 10 October, a 14-year-old girl (victim 1) from the Gajuwaka area went to her friend’s (victim 2) home, who is also a minor. Manindra who had earlier befriended one of the girls visited them. He introduced the minor girls to Swamy. On the pretext of going out on a long ride, the two men asked the girls to get on their bikes. Despite resistance from the victims, the two men allegedly took the girls to a house at Rajeev Nagar, Kurmannapalem. Complainants alleged that while Manindra raped victim 1, Swamy sexually assaulted victim 2.

After escaping from the clutches of the accused, the victims reached home and narrated the incident to their parents on Sunday. The incident came to light when the families of the minor girls filed an FIR at the Duvvada Police Station, Vizag. Based on a complaint, Inspector of Police, Duvvada Police Station, T Lakshmi, registered a case and transferred it to Disha Police Station. Cases under relevant sections and the POCSO Act were booked. Inspector of Disha Police Station, G Nirmala carried out the investigation and arrested the accused. Their mobile phones and two bikes were also seized.

It may be noted that last week, Gajuwaka Police took a pastor into their custody for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at his residence at Vambay Colony in Vizag. According to reports, the pastor Nani Babu along with three girls reportedly went to a village. They returned to the pastor’s home in the city on 6 October. Two of the three girls went back to their homes, while the third girl was waiting for her father to pick her up. Taking advantage, the pastor allegedly attempted to rape the girl. However, the girl escaped from the spot.