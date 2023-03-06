On Sunday, 5 March 2023, the watchman of an apartment under the Airport PS limits attacked two Visakhapatnam City Police constables. According to the police, the accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

As per a press release by the Visakhapatnam Police, the accused, Gopinath, works as a watchman at Sai Priya Apartments in Kakani Nagar. On Sunday, he allegedly created a nuisance in the flats in a drunken state, which led the residents to dial 100 to complain to the cops. As the officials from the Airport Police Station arrived, Gopinath physically assaulted the two constables, seriously injuring one of them.

One of the injured constables is currently undergoing treatment at the Seven Hills hospital. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth visited the constables attacked in this incident and inquired the doctors about their condition.

