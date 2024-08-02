Two cases of robberies were reported in a single night in Visakhapatnam. Two houses were burgled on the night of 30 July 2024 (Wednesday) in and around Malkapuram and Gajuwaka. The details were provided by the police and the victims on 1 August.

In the first incident, the victim was an individual called Ramesh Naidu, the administrator of a private school residing in Janatha Colony, Gajuwaka. Ramesh Naidu locked the rooms on the ground floor at 10:30 pm on Wednesday and slept upstairs with his family. On Thursday morning, at around 5:40 am, they discovered that the doors to the rooms were open and gold ornaments along with Rs 1.50 lakh in cash were missing. He informed the Malkapuram Police, Crime Branch and a team arrived at the scene to collect evidence. CI Triveni and Malkapuram SSI MV Ramana have registered the case, and are currently investigating it.

In the second incident, ET Venkata Rao (68), a retired employee who worked in a gym factory, locked his house in Mindi village, Gajuwaka, and went to visit his son in Vijayawada. However, on Thursday morning, the maid noticed the door of the house was open and immediately informed the owners. Venkata Rao’s daughter, who lives nearby, came to check and found that about 2 and a half tolas of gold and 10 tolas of silver were missing. ACP Shyamala Rao, CI Srinivasa Rao, and SSI Manmatha Rao arrived at the scene, collected the details, and registered a case. The police believe the robbery occurred around midnight on Wednesday.

Both robberies are under investigation as the Visakhapatnam Police work to uncover more details and apprehend the perpetrators.

