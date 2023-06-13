On Monday, 12 June 2023, the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) District Police arrested two men smuggling ganja from the Visakhapatnam agency area near the Odisha state border. The accused were allegedly planning to transport the contraband to other states. Upon arresting the smugglers, the officials seized 200 kilos of the illicit substance from the cars they were travelling in.

As per the police report, the accused, identified as G Naveen and R Bodakonda of Narsipatnam, were transporting the 200 kilos of ganja via Lothugedda in two cars. During this course, the smugglers reached a bridge at around 12 noon, where Annavaram In-charge SI Venkata Ramana and team were conducting vehicular checks. Noticing the police, the two men took a U-turn in a bid to escape the cops.

Alerted by this suspicious move, the police immediately rushed to catch hold of the suspects and barred them from escaping. Upon checking the two cars, the officials uncovered 100 kilos packed in each of them. According to CI K Ramesh, five others linked to this crime are on the run. Teams have been formed, and a search has been initiated to arrest them.

