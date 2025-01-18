The TTD will release the April quota of Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Arjita Seva tickets online on 18 January.

According to a press note issued by the TTD, the online registration for these seva tickets will be done from 18 to 20 January till 10 am.

Those who get these tickets will be allotted the tickets through a lucky dip if they pay the amount before 12 noon from 20 to 22 January.

Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets and Arjita Seva tickets for Srivari Salakatla Vasantotsavam, to be held from 10 to 12 April, will be released on on 21 January.

The TTD will release the April quota for virtual sevas and their darshan slots online on 21 January 3 pm.

The TTD will release the Angapradakshinam tokens online on 23 January at 10 am.

SRIVANI Trust tickets will also be released the same day at 11 am.

The privileged darshan tokens for the elderly, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases will be released at 3 pm.

The TTD will release the quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets online on 24 January at 10 am.

Accommodation tokens in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online on 24 January at 3 pm.

On 27 January, the Srivari Seva tickets for general, Navaneeta, Parakamani will be released at 11 am, 12 noon and 1 pm. respectively.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu