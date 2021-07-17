Indian Railways Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), announced a new special air tour package from Vizag. The ‘Dwarka Somnath With Statue Of Unity’ air tour package will be a journey of 6 days and 5 nights covering some of the major attractions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Read on to know more details about the travel package from Visakhapatnam to Ahmedabad.

Tour Period

The ‘Dwarka Somnath With Statue Of Unity’ air tour package will start on the morning of 9 September 2021 and end on the night of 14 September 2021. Thus a conclusive journey of 6 days and 5 nights.

Destinations to be covered

The first day of this air tour package from Vizag, which is being organised by IRCTC, will begin with landing at the Ahmedabad Airport, followed by a drop-off and check-in at the hotel room. The journey will commence with a visit to the panoramic Akshardham Temple followed by the Sabarmati Ashram. The visit to see the grandeur of the Statue Of Unity is reserved for the second day. This is followed by a journey to Somnath and a visit to Somnath Temple on the third day. The holy city of Dwarka, and a visit to Bet Dwarka and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, is scheduled for the fourth day. The journey will conclude by returning to Ahmedabad and then to Visakhapatnam. All the destinations, within Gujarat, will be visited via A/C Tempo Travelers or A/C minibuses.

Type of Airline booked – Indigo Economy Class

Cost per person

Single Occupancy – INR 31,565/- per person

Double Occupancy – INR 25,940/- per person

Triple Occupancy – INR 25,365/- per person

Parents and per child with bed- INR 23,375/- per person

Parents and per child without bed – INR 21,985/- per person

All that is included in the Tour Package

Air tickets from Vizag to Ahmedabad and return to Vizag

3 nights in Ahmedabad, 1 night in Dwarka, and 1 night in Somnath

5 breakfasts, 4 lunches & 5 dinners.

A/C bus for sightseeing as per the itinerary

Travel insurance

IRCTC’s tour escort services during the tour

The prices mentioned are inclusive of taxes for the above services

For more information about the terms and conditions of the special air tour package, please contact

Chandan Kumar: +91-8287932318

K Hyma Kameswari Devi: +91-767090830

Health Advisory

There’s no age limit on the passengers but IRCTC mandates that travellers above the age of 80 must carry a travel fit certificate verified by their doctors. With respect to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, travellers are also advised to follow all Covid-19 precautionary safety and hygiene measures.