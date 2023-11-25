Tragedy struck a couple this morning in Visakhapatnam as the bike they were travelling on met with an accident near the Industrial Estate. As per the reports, the husband died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The locals stated that the car which hit the couple was travelling on the wrong route.

The victims were immediately shifted to a hospital from the accident spot. While the husband died, the wife is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition. Whether the Visakhapatnam Police registered a case in the bike accident near the Industrial Estate is yet to be known.

