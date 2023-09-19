The auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi turned tragic as a 16-year-old boy went missing at the Yarada beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday, 18 September 2023. According to the New Port Police Station officials, a group of five friends from Pedda Gantyada visited the beach last evening. One of them, Kalyan Kumar, went missing after a strong current hit the group playing in the water.

As per New Port PS CI P Srinu, a search has been launched by the Visakhapatnam City Police to trace the young boy missing at the Yarada beach. Professional swimmers were employed for the task, he added. A case has been registered while the search continues.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman was found dead inside the Tunglam Pond within the Gajuwaka Police Station limits on Tuesday, 19 September 2023. The police believe that the woman might have accidentally slipped into the pond. The woman’s mental condition was reportedly unstable, and she was also undergoing treatment for the same. The police identified the deceased woman as Nagamani.

