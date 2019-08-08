Visakhapatnam to host Tourism Investment Summit in September

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Wednesday, shared the State Government’s course of action in the areas of Tourism, Culture, Youth Affairs, and Sports. Addressing a press conference in Amaravati after a review meeting held with Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, the YSRCP leader informed that focus will be first laid on completing the ongoing projects, whether undertaken by the government or under the PPP model. Revealing the plans in the coming year, the Tourism Minister said that a Tourism Investment Summit will be held in Visakhapatnam in September.

Sharing details about the Investment Summit, Mr. Rao said, “A preparatory meeting will be held next week with district officials, Tourism Secretary, Tourism Corporation MD, District Collector, GVMC Commissioner, VMRDA Chairman, Police officials, and stakeholders. After discussing several factors, a Tourism Investment Summit will be held in September to attract investments into the tourism sector in the state.”

The Bheemili MLA also added that a tourist police station will soon be set up in Vizag. “We have plans of establishing a tourist police station in Visakhapatnam. Usually, the generic police complaints filed by tourists take time to be addressed. However, a sperate wing for tourists in the existing police stations or an exclusive tourist police station will fast track the process and enhance the safety of tourists.”

The Minister also said that, if allocated with a piece of land, a new Shilparamam would be developed in Vijaywada or Amaravati with the funds from the Centre. Additionally, efforts will be made to renovate the existing ones in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.