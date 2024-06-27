Exactly a year ago, the prices of tomato saw a rise to a record high of Rs 100 a kg in the open market in Visakhapatnam forcing people to search on Google for an alternative to replace it in recipes. And, people were seen standing in long queues at the rythu bazaars to get it at a subsidised rate. The essential commodity in the kitchen gets costlier again and it becomes out of reach for the common man. While it is being sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80 a kg in the open market, it is available at Rs 46 a kg at rythu bazaars on 27 June 2024. However, the quality is not good at many rythu bazaars. A couple of days it was available for Rs 30 and the price doubled in just a short period threatening to touch the three-digit mark.

Tomato is a must vegetable at every house as its use in any dish doubles the taste giving a sort of a tinge. Also, being rich in vitamin C, it has a number of health benefits. It reduces the risk of cancer, improves heart health, protects against metabolic syndrome and also supports brain health. Shortage in supply is said to be the cause for a sharp rise in its price and the situation is likely to continue till the availability of enough stocks.

Apart from tomato, prices of other essentials in the market in Visakhapatnam are also on the rise. But for a few, no vegetable is available for less than Rs 50 a kg in the open market. Mirchi costs Rs 100 in the open market, while it is available for Rs 80 at rythu bazaars. Similarly, the rates of other vegetables like beans, ridge gourd, ladies’ fingers and cucumber are also on the rise, emptying the pockets of consumers.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.