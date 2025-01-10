Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken a serious view of the death of six persons in a stampede in Tirupati, announced suspension of two officials in connection with the incident.

Speaking to the media after meeting the injured persons in hospital in Tirupati on 9 January, the Chief Minister said that DSP Ramana Kumar and Gosala director Haranath Reddy were suspended for negligence in discharging their duties.

Finding fault in the monitoring system in Tirupati, he said: “Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu, joint executive officer Gouthami and chief security officer Sridhar are being transferred with immediate effect.”

“The TTD will pay an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the family members of the deceased, while it will extend an aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the two women who were critically injured. Similarly, Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the other injured devotees,” said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had a meeting with TTD Chairman B R Naidu, Executive Officer Syamala Rao and other officials and took stock of the situation.

While ordering a judicial probe into the Tirupati stampede, Chandrababu Naidu said that all necessary steps would be taken to protect the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu