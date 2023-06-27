Close on the heels of the death of tigress Janaki at the zoo in Vizag, Kumari, a 23-year-old tigress, died in the early hours of 25 June 2023 at the animal rescue centre near Yendada. According to a press note issued by the authorities of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), the tigress died due to multi-organ failure.

Tigress Kumari was brought to the Vizag Zoo by a circus company in 2007. It passed away at the age of 23, while the lifespan of tigers is 12 to 15 years. On the earlier day, a Royal Bengal tigress, Janaki, died due to old age at the zoological park in Vizag. She died at the age of 22. The tigress was not well for over two months, zoo officials stated. She was not taking food well and eventually succumbed to her illness.

Despite the constant care and supervision of the zoo’s medical team, it did not recover, expressed the IGZP authorities. In the last month, a female giraffe died in the zoo. It passed at the age of 10, while the lifespan of giraffes is 20-25 years. Brought from a zoo in Malaysia in 2013, it was under treatment for over three months. The efforts of the wildlife experts failed to save it.

